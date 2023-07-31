Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion denouncing the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that opposition bloc INDIA should be allowed to take necessary action if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to restore peace.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay tabled the motion under Rule 185 in the House in the second half of the session.

Supporting the motion, Banerjee condemned the role of the BJP and the Union government in tackling the situation in the strife-torn state and accused the saffron camp of fuelling violence.

''The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a shame that the PM can go on foreign trips but can't go to Manipur. Why the Centre is unable to restore peace, it is the policies of the BJP that have led to this situation,'' she said.

Banerjee said, ''If the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to restore peace.'' As the opposition BJP shouted slogans against the motion, the TMC boss said, ''Those who are opposing the motion on Manipur are anti-northeast, anti-democracy and anti-peace.'' Banerjee, one of the front-ranking leaders of the opposition front, urged the allies of the opposition bloc to bring similar motions in their respective states.

''Manipur is a burning issue and we want to dedicate this resolution to the mothers and sisters of the northeastern state. Manipur has been burning for the last few months and the Centre is just watching. I would request the opposition parties to bring similar motions in their respective states,'' she said.

Banerjee asserted that the opposition bloc would come to power after the next general elections and said, ''After INDIA comes to power, we will hold BJP accountable for the injustices inflicted on the people of the country.'' Hitting out at Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for his comment that INDIA is not an opposition bloc but a company like ''East India Company,'' Banerjee said, ''Those who do not know history can only make such a comparison. BJP itself would soon turn into a company after next elections.'' The motion condemned the ''inhuman and barbaric actions in the strongest possible terms and at the same time urged the Union government to take necessary steps without any further delay to restore peace and instil confidence in the minds of the people.'' ''The violent clashes that have been taking place in Manipur for the last three months have severely affected not only the image of the state of Manipur but also of the whole nation,'' Chattopadhyay read out.

The BJP, which opposed the motion, accused Speaker Biman Banerjee of allowing the ruling TMC to pursue its political agenda on the floor of the House.

''The development in Manipur is an internal matter within the jurisdiction of the state. Law and order issues in a specific state can be discussed in Parliament, not in the assembly of another state. As the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, discussing it here would be illegal. This assembly has no right to discuss this,'' he said.

Adhikari said the party would move to court against the Speaker's decision to allow discussion on a sub-judice matter.

''We will move court against this illegal decision to allow discussion on Manipur. This is against the ethos of federal structure,'' he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's threat of moving court, Biman Banerjee said the ''opposition might have opposed the motion, but they too have participated in it.'' ''And if you want, you can move court. There is nothing illegal in discussing the issue,'' he said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul wondered why no discussions are allowed on violence during the just concluded rural polls and rising incidents of atrocities against women.

The House witnessed unruly scenes as BJP MLAs shouted slogans during the CM's speech and staged a walkout.

Last week, the Rajasthan assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to take steps to contain incidents of violence in Manipur and restore peace.

