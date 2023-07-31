Left Menu

Bhide remarks: Man held from Pune for sending threat email to Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:34 IST
Bhide remarks: Man held from Pune for sending threat email to Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Police in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Monday arrested a man from Pune in connection with a threat email sent to Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, an official said.

Chavan received an email threatening him after he demanded the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable comments on Mahatma Gandhi's lineage while addressing an event in Amravati last week.

An FIR (first information report) was registered on Sunday in connection with the threat mail and a day later a team from the Karad police in the district arrested one Ankush Surate from Pune in the case, the official said.

Surate, originally a resident of Parbhani in central Maharashtra, was placed under arrest after interrogation which revealed his role in the crime, he said.

According to the police, the senior Congress leader had received the threat email in his office at his residence in Karad town on Saturday night.

Based on a complaint filed by Chavan's assistant, an FIR was registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

The aide of the Congress MLA from Karad (South) had earlier claimed the email sender used abusive language as Chavan demanded the arrest of right-wing activist Bhide for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023