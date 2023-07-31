Left Menu

'Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra' to be built at Kurukshetra at Rs 205 crore: Chief Minister Khattar

In Block C, detailed information of Mahabharata will be showcased.Meanwhile, addressing the state level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, he said the country will always his supreme sacrifice. The chief minister said his government has launched a scathing attack on 3-Cs corruption, crime and caste-based politics.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:05 IST
'Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra' to be built at Kurukshetra at Rs 205 crore: Chief Minister Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said Mahabharata-based 'Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra' will be constructed at Jyotisar here at a cost of Rs 205 crore.

Khattar on Monday inspected the Kendra which is coming up at Jyotisar. He arrived here after addressing a state level function organised at Kurukshetra on the occasion of martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

The chief minister took detailed information about the progress of the project from the officers of the tourism department, said an official statement, adding Rs 205 crore will be spent by the state government for this project.

The chief minister said that in the 'Block A' of this Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra project, characters of Mahabharata will be showcased.

He said that 'Block B' will have tableaux highlighting the main causes of Mahabharata, such as 'Draupadi Cheerharan', 'Lakshya Graha' etc. In Block C, detailed information of Mahabharata will be showcased.

Meanwhile, addressing the state level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, he said the country will always his supreme sacrifice. The chief minister said his government has launched a scathing attack on '3-Cs'; corruption, crime and caste-based politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023