PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:10 IST
Union ministers, Nadda, RSS gen secy Hosabole pay tributes to late Sangh functionary
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP and RSS functionaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and Hindutva organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday paid tributes to late Sangh functionary Madan Das Devi here.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur were among the other dignitaries who attended the condolence meeting, a statement said.

Devi, who passed away last week, had served as the national organisation secretary of the RSS' students body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for 22 years and played a crucial role in strengthening and transforming organisation into a significant and dynamic force, a statement said. Hosabole said he was a peerless architect in building organisation and shaping people, adding the late RSS functionary played an important role in his growth as well.

Nadda said Devi will remain a source of inspiration for numerous RSS members and others. His dedication to the country and society will always guide them, the BJP president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

