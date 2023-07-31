Left Menu

Nair Service Society seeks apology and resignation from Kerala Speaker over his remarks on Hindu deity

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:17 IST
The Nair Service Society (NSS), an organisation of Kerala's Nair community, on Monday condemned the allegedly controversial remarks made by state Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer about a Hindu deity and demanded that he resign from his post.

In a statement, which also sought an apology from Shamseer, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that the Speaker's statement was not acceptable, regardless of the circumstances or context in which it was made.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. The BJP and outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a strong campaign against Shamseer saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

''His statement went overboard. Each religion has its own beliefs. No one has the authority to question it. Any move to spread religious discord cannot be accepted,'' the NSS said in a statement.

Nair said Shamseer was not eligible to continue in the post of Speaker.

''The Speaker should withdraw the statements which hurt the religious sentiments and apologise,'' Nair said.

The ruling CPI(M) had on Saturday strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Shamseer over his reportedly controversial remarks.

Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and check the development of science, the CPI(M) had said in a statement here.

Alleging that the ruling BJP at the Centre had launched a campaign to propagate myths as science and history, the CPI(M) further charged that several unscientific thoughts are being spread as part of it.

