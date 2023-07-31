Myanmar junta officially postpones election promised after 2021 coup - state TV
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:18 IST
Myanmar's ruling junta has officially postponed an election promised by August this year after its 2021 coup, state television reported on Monday night.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, in a meeting on Monday with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), said "necessary security arrangements" are still needed to vote and hence extended a state of emergency for six more months. (Myanmar staff.)
