Left Menu

Protests erupt in Italy over cuts to poverty relief scheme

"I'm 58 and I cannot enter the labour market because they always tell me that at my age, 58, I am not (employable), just a few odd jobs, always off the books, underpaid", one of the Naples protesters told RAI public TV. The "citizen wage" benefited 1.7 million households and 3.6 million people last year, with average monthly payments per household of 551 euros ($607.81), according to INPS.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:19 IST
Protests erupt in Italy over cuts to poverty relief scheme

Discontent mounted on Monday in Italy over cuts to a poverty relief scheme by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's rightist government that will affect hundreds of thousands of people.

In Naples, trade unionists and far-left activists organised a rally outside the headquarters of welfare agency INPS, while in a small town in Sicily an unemployed man threatened to set the office of the mayor on fire. They are all set to lose the so-called "citizen wage", a subsidy introduced in 2019 and due to be gradually withdrawn between August and December and replaced with less generous programmes.

INPS last week sent a text message to roughly 160,000 people to warn them they would be excluded from the scheme - a method of communication that has been criticised as "brutal" by the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. "I'm 58 and I cannot enter the labour market because they always tell me that at my age, 58, I am not (employable), just a few odd jobs, always off the books, underpaid", one of the Naples protesters told RAI public TV.

The "citizen wage" benefited 1.7 million households and 3.6 million people last year, with average monthly payments per household of 551 euros ($607.81), according to INPS. It had no expiry date provided recipients did not refuse job offers. The government curtailed the scheme in May arguing that it allowed people to be lazy and live off subsidies, stating that only those physically unable to work should be allowed to rely on benefits.

As part of Meloni's reform, some 436,000 families with able-bodied people are due to receive starting from September a smaller 350-euro monthly subsidy, provided they sign up for job training schemes, and for no more than 12 months. The snag is that registration procedures to access the new subsidies are not yet fully available, raising fears payments will not start for a while, leaving people with no form of income support for months.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Luca Ciriani defended the cut, telling La Stampa daily: "Support is there for those who cannot work, but it's right that those who can, work, because that's the only way a person can have their dignity. We won't backtrack." ($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023