NATION LGD38 SC-3RDLD MANIPUR VIOLENCE Offences against Manipur women 'horrendous', says SC, moots idea of forming SIT or panel to oversee probe New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday termed as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob, asked searching questions over delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

DEL48 CONG-MANIPUR-DEBATE PM must make statement on Manipur, INDIA parties want debate under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha: Cong New Delhi: Parties belonging to the opposition bloc INDIA want a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, which means that all other business of the House gets suspended till the debate is over, the Congress said on Monday and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''running away'' from giving a statement on the violence in the state.

CAL25 WB-MANIPUR 2NDLD MOTION Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion denouncing the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that opposition bloc INDIA should be allowed to take necessary action if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to restore peace.

DEL80 HR-YATRA-3RDLD CLASH Home guard shot dead, several cops injured as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession Gurugram/Chandigarh: A home guard was shot dead and about a dozen policemen injured Monday as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said.

BOM30 MH-TRAIN-5TH LD FIRING RPF constable shoots dead his senior and 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, nabbed; motive unclear Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force constable on early Monday morning shot dead his senior colleague and three passengers in two bogies and a pantry car on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, officials said. DEL62 ED-LALU-LD ATTACH Land-for-jobs case: ED attaches Rs 6-cr assets of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, 'linked' firms New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 6 crore belonging to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family -- his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and linked companies -- as part of its money laundering investigation against them in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

LEGAL LGD46 SC-RAHUL GANDHI-DEFAMATION Defamation case: BJP leader Purnesh Modi seeks dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's appeal in SC New Delhi: BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi on Monday sought the dismissal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal in the Supreme Court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, saying he has defamed all those bearing the Modi surname, particularly people belonging to the 'Modh Vanik' caste of Gujarat. LGD14 DL-HC-COW SLAUGHTER Legislature can impose total prohibition on cow slaughter: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to direct the Centre to impose a "total prohibition'' on slaughter of cows and its progeny, saying the competent legislature has to be approached for any steps in this regard.

BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-LDALL-MARUTI SUZUKI Maruti Suzuki to acquire parent firm's Gujarat production unit; Q1 profit doubles to Rs 2,525 cr New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will acquire the Gujarat-based production facility of its parent firm Suzuki Motor Corporation to reduce complexity and bring all manufacturing-related activities in the country under one entity.

DEL78 BIZ-2ND TAX-ITR Record 6.50 cr ITRs for 2022-23 filed, filing to go on till midnight New Delhi: More than 6.5 crore income tax returns for 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, with 36.91 lakh ITRs being submitted on Monday until 1800 hrs, which is the last day for filing of returns by individuals and entities that are not required to get their accounts audited.

DEL69 BIZ-LD INFRA-GROWTH Key infra sector growth at 5-month high of 8.2 pc in June New Delhi: Output of eight key infrastructure sectors expanded at a five-month high rate of 8.2 per cent in June on healthy performance by sectors such as natural gas and steel, according to the official data released on Monday.

However, production growth was slower than 13.1 per cent recorded in June 2022. SPORTS SPD13 SPO-WREST-LD ELECTIONS Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare New Delhi: Four candidates, including outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh from UP, filed nominations for the post of president amid fanfare at the Olympic Bhawan here on Monday.

SPD14 SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM Bumrah to lead India in Ireland T20Is; Prasidh returns as pace unit gets a boost New Delhi: Giving a fillip to India's pace bowling unit ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, Jasprit Bumrah on Monday marked his return to the team as the captain for the T20I series against Ireland.

FOREIGN FGN47: PAK-BLAST-3RDLD PROBE Peshawar: Pakistan police on Monday lodged an FIR against unknown suspects on charges of terrorism and murder as they intensified efforts to hunt down those behind a suicide bombing that killed at least 54 people at a political convention of a hardline Islamist party in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

FGN54 LANKA-LD INFLATION Sri Lanka records single-digit inflation for the first time since economic crisis: Official data Colombo: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Monday said that its inflation dropped to 6.3 per cent in July from 12 per cent in June, a single-digit figure for the first time in two years, providing much-needed relief to the people amidst the worst financial crisis.

FGN44: PAK-CHINA-LD CPEC Islamabad: Pakistan and China on Monday signed six key documents to help undertake the second phase of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects under a new model, further cementing the all-weather strategic relations between the ''iron brothers''.

