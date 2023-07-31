Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:38 IST
Dhankhar holds talks with ruling, oppn leaders to help break deadlock in RS
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday held a meeting with ruling and opposition leaders to help break the deadlock in the Upper House, which has not been able to function properly since it met for the Monsoon session on July 20.

Dhankhar interacted with the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament during the day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal were also present during this.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive with none of the parties relenting.

The opposition is demanding a discussion under rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur, to which the chair has already agreed.

Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and MP Syed Nasir Hussain were also present during the meeting, in which several opposition leaders were in attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

