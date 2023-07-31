Cong leader and former Kerala Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman dead

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman, who also served as Governor of Mizoram, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 96.

Purushothaman was taken to a private hospital here in the morning due to some age-related health problems and died there, a party leader said. His mortal remains were brought back to his residence at Kumarapuram here later in the day and kept for the public to pay their respects to the Congress veteran.

Purushothaman, entered politics as a Students' Congress activist in 1946 and rose to become a state minister, Assembly Speaker, Governor of Mizoram and also Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands during his career spanning nearly seven decades.

In addition to that, his list of accomplishments includes being the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly twice—a record in itself—two times as an MP from Alappuzha and five times as an MLA from the Attingal assembly constituency. The mortal remains would be taken to the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office on Tuesday morning for Congress leaders to pay their respects, and then will be taken as part of a mourning procession to Attingal, where public would also get a chance to pay tribute, party sources said.

Thereafter, the body would be taken to his ancestral home in Vakkom, where the funeral would be held on Wednesday morning, the party said. Purushothaman, who was known for his administrative skills and strictness, was a cabinet minister in the Kerala government from 1971-1977, 1980 to 1981 and 2004 to 2006.

He was the Speaker of the Kerala legislative assembly from 1982-1984 and then 2001-2004.

The veteran Congress leader, who was a student when he became a member of the Vakkom Panchayat in 1953, had during his decades long political career also undergone imprisonment in connection with the High Court agitation in 1956 and later for protesting against the arrest of Indira Gandhi in 1978.

Born in 1928, Purushothaman was an advocate by profession and is known for playing a major role in keeping the Congress functioning during its difficult times. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Speaker A N Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran were among the many leaders across party lines who condoled the death of the veteran Congress leader. Khan, expressing his condolences, tweeted that Purushothaman's efficiency and vision was reflected in the public service he rendered in various capacities as minister, Speaker, legislator and parliamentarian. Shamseer said that the late Congress leader was a guide to assembly Speakers who came after him.

Vijayan, in a statement, said that Purushothaman made his mark as a Governor, Speaker, parliamentarian and a minister handling various departments. The Chief Minister said that the Congress stalwart always stuck to his stand and decisions even in the face of controversy.

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, remembered Purushothaman as a strong and commanding leader and legislator who was an exemplary role model for politicians as he never succumbed to any pressure.

He also said that the former Kerala assembly Speaker's demise was also a personal loss to him.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony recalled Purushothaman's contributions in bringing forth a new crop of young political leaders in Thiruvananthapuram and for strengthening the party in the southernmost Kerala district of Thiruvananthapuram. ''In whichever capacity he worked, he excelled,'' Antony said, a view which was also shared by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran also said that the party would be observing three days' mourning as a mark of respect for the late veteran party leader.

