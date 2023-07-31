UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial

Britain has sanctioned Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russia's opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, an update to the British government website showed on Monday.

Kara-Murza on Monday lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence, the RIA state news agency has reported. Moscow City Court Judges Vitaly Belitsky, Ekaterina Mikhailovna Dorokhina and Natalia Nikolaevna Dudar were among those added to the British sanctions list.

"The prosecution of Kara-Murza is widely considered to be politically motivated," the British government said under its list of reasons for imposing an asset freeze and a travel ban on Dudar.

