Left Menu

ED chief’s tenure extended for targeting oppn leaders: RJD after attachment of Lalu family assets

Why the central government has been giving extensions to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishras tenure is now clear.Extension was given with ulterior political motives and was aimed at targeting the leaders of opposition parties in false cases, RJD Bihar spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said in a statement.The Supreme Court recently extended Mishras tenure till midnight of September 15 in larger public and national interest.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:58 IST
ED chief’s tenure extended for targeting oppn leaders: RJD after attachment of Lalu family assets
  • Country:
  • India

The RJD on Monday attacked the BJP led-central government, alleging that Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure was being extended so that he can target opposition leaders in "false cases".

The RJD's accusations came after the central agency attached assets worth over Rs 6 crore belonging to party supremo Lalu Prasad's family -- his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and linked companies -- as part of its money laundering investigation against them in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

"Today's action of the ED has exposed the intention of the BJP-led Central government. Why the central government has been giving extensions to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure is now clear.

"Extension was given with ulterior political motives and was aimed at targeting the leaders of opposition parties in false cases," RJD Bihar spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said in a statement.

The Supreme Court recently extended Mishra's tenure till midnight of September 15 in larger ''public and national interest''. The Centre was seeking an extension in Mishra's tenure till October 15.

After the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, BJP leaders are scared and that is why the NDA government is misusing the central probe agencies, the statement said adding that the ED move is a ''witch-hunt'' against the RJD president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023