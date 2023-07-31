ED chief’s tenure extended for targeting oppn leaders: RJD after attachment of Lalu family assets

The RJD on Monday attacked the BJP led-central government, alleging that Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure was being extended so that he can target opposition leaders in "false cases".

The RJD's accusations came after the central agency attached assets worth over Rs 6 crore belonging to party supremo Lalu Prasad's family -- his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and linked companies -- as part of its money laundering investigation against them in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

"Today's action of the ED has exposed the intention of the BJP-led Central government. Why the central government has been giving extensions to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure is now clear.

"Extension was given with ulterior political motives and was aimed at targeting the leaders of opposition parties in false cases," RJD Bihar spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said in a statement.

The Supreme Court recently extended Mishra's tenure till midnight of September 15 in larger ''public and national interest''. The Centre was seeking an extension in Mishra's tenure till October 15.

After the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, BJP leaders are scared and that is why the NDA government is misusing the central probe agencies, the statement said adding that the ED move is a ''witch-hunt'' against the RJD president.

