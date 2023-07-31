Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial

Britain on Monday sanctioned Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russia's opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, calling a decision to reject his appeal against a jail sentence "unjustifiable". Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence, the RIA state news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:10 IST
UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial

Britain on Monday sanctioned Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russia's opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, calling a decision to reject his appeal against a jail sentence "unjustifiable".

Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence, the RIA state news agency reported. Kara-Murza was jailed in April for treason and other offences. "This is desperate and unfounded," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, the social media network previously known as Twitter.

"Rejecting @vkaramurza's appeal is unjustifiable. He should be released immediately." Moscow City Court Judges Vitaly Belitsky, Ekaterina Mikhailovna Dorokhina and Natalia Nikolaevna Dudar were among those added to the British sanctions list on Monday. Britain has previously sanctioned some of those connected to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023