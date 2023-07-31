PM Modi hiding behind his ministers to evade speaking on Manipur: Oppn leaders

Opposition members on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hiding behind his ministers to evade speaking on the Manipur issue and insulting the parliamentary democracy by not coming to the House.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government is taking ''revenge'' on Manipur and its people and is trampling on the dignity of Parliament. He was reacting after Union ministers alleged that the opposition was running away from a discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying these parties were shedding ''crocodile tears'' on Manipur.

Hitting back, Surjewala said, ''It is unfortunate that this is the government of jackals and crocodiles and that is why they cannot see a burning Manipur and pained souls there.'' He said there should be a comprehensive discussion on Manipur and the prime minister should answer. ''The prime minister cannot shy away from his responsibility while hiding behind his ministers,'' Surjewala said.

''The prime minister should apologise to the people of Manipur and discuss how he would heal their wounds,'' the Congress leader said.

Asked about the BJP's charge that opposition MPs went there for political tourism, he said, ''The ministers of the Modi government should be ashamed of themselves if they don't even know that 21 MPs of INDIA had gone to Manipur to ascertain the ground situation and put balm on the wounds of the people there.'' ''Without the prime minister uttering a word or even stepping foot in the House, the Modi government wants to heal the 'wounds of Manipur' in the din. This is not acceptable to the country, INDIA,'' Surjewala said.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the logjam in Parliament is not because of opposition parties, as being projected outside.

''We want to have an extensive debate in Parliament on Manipur and do not want a discussion for two hours. We don't want to belittle this serious issue with a minor debate. That is why opposition parties are seeking a full-fledged discussion and the prime minister, who is responsible and answerable for the life of every Indian, should come to Parliament and tell what action he is taking in Manipur,'' Siva said.

Sushmita Dev (TMC) said the entire treasury benches are working to ''save the prime minister''. ''It is extremely unfortunate that the prime minister is not willing to come to Parliament and even listen to us or the BJP members,'' she said.

''It is a complete injustice to the people of Manipur. We fail to understand why the prime minister of India is running away from participating in a debate in Rajya Sabha, it is an insult to parliamentary democracy,'' Dev added.

Raghav Chadha (AAP) said nearly 65 Rajya Sabha MPs have given notice and want a detailed discussion on Manipur.

''We have urged the chairman to hold a comprehensive discussion on Manipur and parliamentary history says that the prime minister should participate in this discussion.

We would want that as the head of government, the prime minister should come to Parliament and put across his points on what the government intends to do on the Manipur situation,'' he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi (SS-UBT) said that the issue should be discussed under Rule 267 as demanded by the opposition as the Manipur issue represents a ''rarest of rare case''.

''There is an effort to shield the PM from accountability and that is why we are fighting it,'' she said.

Aneel Hegde (JDU) alleged that the chief minister of Manipur is working in a partisan manner and therefore, one community has refused to participate in the peace committees.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) said the opposition MPs expect the chairman to be impartial and respect the sentiments of both sides in the House.

K R Suresh Reddy (BRS) accused the BJP of pursuing ''bulldozing tactics''.

Mahua Maji (JMM) said, ''The Manipur government said that the situation has improved but it is still very grave... We want the PM should immediately come forward and give a statement.'' The stalemate in Parliament continues as both sides have taken a rigid stand on Manipur. The opposition wants a comprehensive discussion without any time limit and a statement by the prime minister, while the government says although it was ready for a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state, the opposition does not want one.

