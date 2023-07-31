Left Menu

BJP workers stage protest against West Bengal government over rise in dengue cases

The BJP leaders carried a giant mosquito replica and held placards protesting against the mismanagement of the dengue epidemic by the state government.  

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:50 IST
BJP workers stage protest against West Bengal government over rise in dengue cases
BJP workers protest against rising dengue cases in Bengal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising dengue cases in the state, BJP workers staged a unique protest against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the dengue epidemic has emerged as a "pandemic" for the state. Adhikari also accused the government of its poor handling of the outbreak.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "This is a pandemic for West Bengal...No hospitalisation, no kits, no treatment, nothing else. There are no estimates. CM Mamata Banerjee is demanding cooperation. We will cooperate but estimates need to be given. Where are the test kits?" The BJP leaders carried a giant mosquito replica and held placards protesting against the mismanagement of the dengue epidemic by the state government.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj announced the launch of a comprehensive dengue awareness campaign following a spurt in vector-borne disease amid floods in the nation's capital region. Speaking to ANI, the minister revealed that he has issued crucial directives to the Health Department and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to spearhead the educational initiative.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "We have given instructions to the Health Department and DIPR to run a campaign regarding Dengue in schools and among common people. Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with MCD Commissioner regarding the same today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

