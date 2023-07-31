Left Menu

Opposition members planning protest during PM's Pune visit on Aug 1 get police notices

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:56 IST
Members of opposition parties planning to stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pune on Tuesday claimed on Monday they have been slapped with notices by the police.

NCP city unit president (Sharad Pawar faction) Prashant Jagtap, who is going to take part in the agitation, said he has been served a notice by the police under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 149 (police to prevent cognizable offences).

Jagtap, citing the notice, said he has been told that agitations and rasta rokos (road blockade) where five or more people may assemble, have been prohibited in public as well as private spaces as per the Maharashtra Police Act.

''We are going to stage a protest against Modi. Since they do not want this agitation or black flags to be waved, we have been served notices,'' he said.

Jagtap, however, said they want to stand with the people of violence-hit Manipur and hence will go ahead with the protest.

Mohan Joshi, Maharashtra Congress vice-president, said he, too, has received a police notice, but asserted the protest will take place as planned.

The agitation has been organized in the Mandai area on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, members of the opposition bloc INDIA, in a release, said the prime minister has time to go to foreign countries, but not to Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic classes since early May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

