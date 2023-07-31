Left Menu

6 prominent leaders seek Centre's intervention in addressing unrest among Gujjars, Bakerwals in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing resentment among Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes over a Bill to grant ST status to Paharis, six prominent Gujjar leaders Monday requested the Centre to arrive at ''participative decisions on sensitive issues'' that have the potential of disturbing intercommunity relations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint statement was issued by former ministers Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi (National Conference), Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali and Aijaz Ahmad Khan, former legislator Choudhary Qamar Hussain (Apni Party), former deputy-chairman of J&K Legislative Assembly Choudhary Javed Ahmad Rana (NC) and former MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram Lassanvi.

''The widespread protests by the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe and unrest in the community across the Union territory of J&K are grave developments. Protests by the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe against the Union Government and UT administration are an aberration and we are deeply concerned and utterly bewildered by the prevailing situation.

''We would appeal and urge the Union government and the UT administration to sincerely and proactively engage with and address the genuine concerns of the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe about their legitimate rights and welfare. We also request the Union government to arrive at participative decisions on sensitive issues that have the potential of disturbing intercommunity relations in J&K,'' the leaders said in a joint statement.

Protests by Gujjars and Bakerwals gained momentum after the Centre introduced a Bill in parliament last week, proposing the inclusion of the Pahari ethnic group, Gadda Brahmin, Koli and Paddari in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

