Cong responsible for NE's geographical isolation, political instability: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that the north-east region has suffered from ''geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development'' for 70 years due to the previous ''Congress governments' intentional ploys to divide and rule''.

He also claimed that several conflicts in the region that lasted for 70 years were ''resolved'' in nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

''In the last nine years, Hon PM has extensively focused on connecting and uniting our region. The relentless focus on connectivity is not restricted to building physical linkages but winning the faith of the people by cementing emotional linkages,'' the chief minister said in a series of tweets.

Sarma also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the north-east region ''60 times and his council of ministers 400 times'' in the last nine years.

''No Central Government, since 1947, has invested so much political capital in a region, where some states send just one MP to the Lok Sabha'', he wrote on the microblogging site.

Sarma also said, ''For 70 years, North East suffered from geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development, intentional ploys to divide and rule by Cong govts,'' he alleged. He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh in April, where he launched the 'Vibrant Village' programme.

''In 2023, for the first time a Union HM (Home Minister) stayed overnight in an Arunachal town close to China border and spent a night in Nagaland,'' Sarma said.

