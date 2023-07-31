Left Menu

Cong responsible for NE's geographical isolation, political instability: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:18 IST
Cong responsible for NE's geographical isolation, political instability: Assam CM
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that the north-east region has suffered from ''geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development'' for 70 years due to the previous ''Congress governments' intentional ploys to divide and rule''.

He also claimed that several conflicts in the region that lasted for 70 years were ''resolved'' in nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

''In the last nine years, Hon PM has extensively focused on connecting and uniting our region. The relentless focus on connectivity is not restricted to building physical linkages but winning the faith of the people by cementing emotional linkages,'' the chief minister said in a series of tweets.

Sarma also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the north-east region ''60 times and his council of ministers 400 times'' in the last nine years.

''No Central Government, since 1947, has invested so much political capital in a region, where some states send just one MP to the Lok Sabha'', he wrote on the microblogging site.

Sarma also said, ''For 70 years, North East suffered from geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development, intentional ploys to divide and rule by Cong govts,'' he alleged. He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh in April, where he launched the 'Vibrant Village' programme.

''In 2023, for the first time a Union HM (Home Minister) stayed overnight in an Arunachal town close to China border and spent a night in Nagaland,'' Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
3
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
4
Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023