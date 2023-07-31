Left Menu

BJP members 'didn't allow' some members to raise Manipur issue in MCD House: Delhi mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:25 IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said some MCD members tried to raise the Manipur issue in the municipal House, but the BJP councillors ''did not allow'' them to speak and which led to a ruckus.

Amid the uproar, all major listed agenda for the House ''were passed'', including extension of services of data entry operators, she said.

A two-minute silence was observed in the House to mourn the loss of lives in the ethnic clashes in the northeastern state since May.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. More than 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

''After the House proceedings started, some members tried to raise the Manipur issue to have a discussion on it. But BJP councillors did not allow'' them to speak on it, not even the Leader of the House and which led to a ruckus,'' Oberoi told PTI Video.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi BJP.

Unruly scenes were witnessed as House proceedings were disrupted due to the uproar. The mayor had in between adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

During the disruption, all listed agenda of the House were passed, including extension of services of data entry operator.

There was to be an half-an-hour discussion on cleanliness and landfill sites too, she said.

''People of Delhi have reposed faith in us, in AAP. I request all 250 members of the House, irrespective of party affiliation, to let the House run smoothly,'' the mayor added.

