US concerned over reports of intimidation, violence at Bangladesh protests

The United States is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

Police on Saturday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing opposition party supporters, who called for Hasina to step down and for elections due in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government. "We encourage the government of Bangladesh to investigate reports of violence thoroughly, transparently and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account," Miller said.

Miller urged Bangladesh to create a safe environment for people to peacefully assemble and for all parties to "refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation," noting the upcoming elections. "Free and fair elections depend on the commitment of everyone - voters, political parties, youth wings, and police, and cannot take place in an environment of political violence," he said.

In May, Washington said it would restrict visas

for Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic process at home, after accusations of vote-rigging and suppressing the opposition marred elections in 2014 and 2018. Hasina's government has denied the charges

. Hasina, who has maintained tight control since coming to power in 2009, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, cracking down on free speech and suppressing dissent while jailing her critics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)