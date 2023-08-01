Left Menu

‘Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community

01-08-2023
The annual Langar on the Capitol Hill was hosted by the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) last week with prominent members of the Congress and community leaders in attendance.

The event, supported by Senator Chuck Schumer's office, brought together nearly 150 attendees, including Congresswoman Judy Chu and Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The event embodies the 500-year-old Sikh values of unity, equality, and food justice. With its profound message of eradicating segregation and promoting universal friendship, 'Langar on the Hill' serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring principles at the heart of the Sikh American experience and their commitment to civic engagement, SALDEF said in a media release.

It said with a 125-year history in the United States, Sikh Americans continue to face misconceptions, making Langar on the Hill an invaluable platform to share their rich heritage, values, and unwavering commitment to equality for all.

As they deepen their civic participation and leadership, this event becomes a pivotal opportunity for the rising generation to express their vision for a united nation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

