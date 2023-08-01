Six Bills, including Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, listed in RS today; two for introduction, 4 for consideration and passage

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday listed six Bills in its Legislative Business. Two of them will be introduced and four will be moved by ministers for their consideration and passage. The Bills listed for introduction are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023. The Bills listed for their consideration and passage are the Mediation Bill, 2021; the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023

A few of these six Bills are repeated in the revised list of Legislative Business on Tuesday as they could not be moved to the Upper House due to a ruckus created by the Opposition MPs seeking detailed discussion under Rule 267 over ethnic violence in Manipur as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement over the matter. Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is to introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, is to introduce the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for press, registration of periodicals. Meghwal is also likely to move the Mediation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for its consideration and passage to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for the registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as an acceptable and cost-effective process.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav, is to move the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

Yadav would also move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Upper House for its consideration and passage to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

