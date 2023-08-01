Left Menu

Congress constitutes campaign committee for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

The Congress on Tuesday constituted a campaign committee for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with former Union minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as chairman.Kamal Nath, the Pradesh Congress president, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh have been included in the panel.The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of a campaign committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect, according to an official communication from KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:05 IST
The Congress on Tuesday constituted a campaign committee for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with former Union minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as chairman.

Kamal Nath, the Pradesh Congress president, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh have been included in the panel.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of a campaign committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect,'' according to an official communication from KC Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation). Other members of the panel are Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati, KP Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse and Jitu Patwari, among others.

Besides, All India Mahila Congress ex-chief Shobha Oza, former All India Sewa Dal head Mahendra Joshi, state heads of all frontal organisations and state chairpersons of the party's SC, ST, OBC and minority wings have also been made members of the committee. Assembly elections in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held in the next few months.

