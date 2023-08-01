Left Menu

PM Modi shares stage with Sharad Pawar at Tilak award ceremony in Pune

Prominent social activist Baba Adhav led the protest where the participants waved black flags.The alliance members held the protest at Mandai, around 300 metres from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple where Modi performed pooja soon after reaching Pune.Leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP Sharad Pawar faction and members of various social outfits took part in the protest.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:15 IST
PM Modi shares stage with Sharad Pawar at Tilak award ceremony in Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared stage with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune.

Pawar attended the event held to confer Modi with the Lokmanya Tilak Award in recognition of his “supreme leadership” and for “awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”.

Pawar did not entertain requests from members of the opposition INDIA alliance to not share stage with Modi. The INDIA alliance members felt this won't be good optics for the opposition at a time when a united front is being put up against the BJP.

Pawar did not meet some MPs who wanted to dissuade him from gracing the occasion.

The award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, Tilak’s death anniversary.

Some social organisations and members of various political parties staged a joint protest against Modi during the visit. Prominent social activist Baba Adhav led the protest where the participants waved black flags.

The alliance members held the protest at Mandai, around 300 metres from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple where Modi performed pooja soon after reaching Pune.

Leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and members of various social outfits took part in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023