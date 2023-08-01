Stalin writes to Biren Singh seeking concurrence for TN humanitarian aid

Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, requesting the latter government's concurrence for Tamil Nadu's proposed humanitarian aid for those living in relief camps in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Stalin told the Manipur Chief Minister in a letter dated July 31 that he has been informed that more than 50,000 people were staying in relief camps due to the ''prevailing situation'' in the northeastern state, apparently referring to the violence there.

''...there is an increasing need for some essential items for the affected people. At this crucial time, the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your State by providing necessary relief materials like tarpaulin sheets, bed-sheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins, and milk powder worth around Rs 10 crore,'' Stalin said.

This assistance will be very useful to the people staying in camps and ''they can also be airlifted, if required,'' he said.

''I would request you to kindly give your government's concurrence for this humanitarian aid. Also, kindly inform us about the further action to be taken in this regard, so that my officers can coordinate with your officers and send the relief materials at the earliest,'' the Chief Minister added.

Stalin had earlier offered to provide training facilities for Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu, in the wake of ethnic violence there.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

