Left Menu

Goa police will take action against Instagram users defaming state, says CM Pramod Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:11 IST
Goa police will take action against Instagram users defaming state, says CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed the state legislative assembly that the police's cyber crime cell will take action against people who defame the coastal state through their content on microblogging sites such as Instagram.

Vasco MLA Daji Salkar raised the issue during Zero Hour alleging that some users on Instagram who visit Goa defame the state and ''religious faith'' through their content.

Some of these social media users spread false information about the state, he claimed. “While we welcome tourists, we cannot allow the state to be defamed,” Salkar said, demanding that such Instagram accounts be blocked.

Responding to Salkar, chief minister Sawant said he will direct the state police's cyber crime cell to take action in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023