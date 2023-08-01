Left Menu

All MCD employees got salaries on first day of month, says Kejriwal; takes dig at BJP

Today, I have an appeal to all the employees of the corporation -- on my behalf, do take home sweets for children and parents. Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 4 said salaries of MCDs sanitation workers for June were credited on July 1 and claimed that this never happened during the BJPs 15-year tenure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:14 IST
All MCD employees got salaries on first day of month, says Kejriwal; takes dig at BJP
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all MCD employees, from the municipal commissioner to peons, received their salaries on the first day of the month.

In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP chief took a dig at the BJP and said, ''What the BJP could not do in 13 years, we did in just five months.'' The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after victory in the December 4 civic polls.

''After 2010, today for the first time in the municipal corporation, from the commissioner to a peon, from a sweeper to a teacher, from a gardener to a DBC worker, everyone is getting salary on the first of the month,'' the Delhi chief minister said in his tweet.

He added, ''And all this happened because now there is an honest AAP government in the corporation as well. Today, I have an appeal to all the employees of the corporation -- on my behalf, do take home sweets for children and parents.'' Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 4 said salaries of MCD's sanitation workers for June were credited on July 1 and claimed that this never happened during the BJP's 15-year tenure. The BJP ran the MCD from 2007-2012 and 2012-2022. In 2012, the erstwhile unified MCD was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations. The three civic bodies were reunified into a single entity in May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023