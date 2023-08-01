All MCD employees got salaries on first day of month, says Kejriwal; takes dig at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all MCD employees, from the municipal commissioner to peons, received their salaries on the first day of the month.

In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP chief took a dig at the BJP and said, ''What the BJP could not do in 13 years, we did in just five months.'' The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after victory in the December 4 civic polls.

''After 2010, today for the first time in the municipal corporation, from the commissioner to a peon, from a sweeper to a teacher, from a gardener to a DBC worker, everyone is getting salary on the first of the month,'' the Delhi chief minister said in his tweet.

He added, ''And all this happened because now there is an honest AAP government in the corporation as well. Today, I have an appeal to all the employees of the corporation -- on my behalf, do take home sweets for children and parents.'' Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 4 said salaries of MCD's sanitation workers for June were credited on July 1 and claimed that this never happened during the BJP's 15-year tenure. The BJP ran the MCD from 2007-2012 and 2012-2022. In 2012, the erstwhile unified MCD was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations. The three civic bodies were reunified into a single entity in May 2022.

