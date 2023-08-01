Tejashwi elated over HC upholding caste survey

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed elation over the Patna High Court judgement upholding the caste survey ordered by the state government.

The RJD leader, who reacted on Twitter, also accused the BJP, which rules the Centre, of displaying ''false pride'' over Prime Minister Narendra Modi being an OBC, and questioned its reluctance to carry out a caste census.

''Our government's caste survey will yield authentic, credible and scientific data which will be of greatest benefit to OBCs, EBCs and the poor among all classes. It will be a huge and revolutionary step in the direction of economic justice'', Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, while in the opposition until a year ago, Yadav had found a common ground with his current boss Nitish Kumar on the issue of caste census after the Centre made it clear that headcount of social groups other than SCs and STs will not be undertaken as part of the census.

He was part of an all-party delegation headed by Kumar that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demand for a caste census.

Although the BJP, which was then in power, had extended support to the caste survey ordered last year, it has been accused by RJD and Kumar's JD(U) of trying to impede the same to appease its upper caste vote base.

''We demand that the Centre undertake caste census. Why are those, who express false pride over having an OBC PM, do not want a headcount of the country’s poor and backward majority'', Yadav asked.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters ''We welcome the judgement of the High Court. It must be remembered that the BJP has always supported the caste survey''.

''But we will not support the government if it uses the caste survey to trigger caste tensions and deflect public attention from its failures. We will also keep putting pressure on the government to make public the findings of the survey'', added the BJP leader.

