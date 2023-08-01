Left Menu

People suffering under Cong govt in Rajasthan: BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:28 IST
People suffering under Cong govt in Rajasthan: BJP
The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress in Rajasthan of doing politics of appeasement and attacked its government in the state on issues of law and order and question paper leak cases.

People have been suffering under the Congress as crime has increased, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh alleged while addressing party workers at a public meeting here before a protest march to the Secretariat.

He also targeted the state government over question paper leak cases.

''People are ready to throw the Congress out of power in the upcoming (assembly) elections,'' Singh said.

BJP state president CP Joshi accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics and demanded a reply from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the ''red diary'' issue.

Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha had alleged that a ''red diary'', which was in his possession, had the details of financial transactions of Chief Minister Gehlot.

Following the meeting outside the BJP office here, party leaders and workers marched towards the Secretariat as part of the party's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign.

Tight security arrangements have been made around the Secretariat with layers of barricading manned by police personnel.

