Left Menu

Nearly half a million spoiled ballots in Cambodia election - poll body

Cambodia's election commission said on Tuesday that nearly half a million ballots were spoiled in the national election last month, which critics have called a sham as all opposition parties were barred from contesting.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:55 IST
Nearly half a million spoiled ballots in Cambodia election - poll body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Cambodia's election commission said on Tuesday that nearly half a million ballots were spoiled in the national election last month, which critics have called a sham as all opposition parties were barred from contesting. Having ruled for nearly 40 years, Prime Minister Hun Sen will hand over power to his son later this month after the ruling Cambodian People Party (CPP) scored an easy victory in the July 23 election.

The CPP won 80% of a total of 8.2 million votes cast, the National Election Committee (NEC) said on Tuesday, the first official announcement of the results. About 440,000 ballots -- or every one in 18 -- were invalidated, the NEC said, adding the election had seen a high turnout of 85%.

According to NEC official Dim Sovannarom, the number of spoiled ballots was less than in the 2018 election, when state institutions had also disbanded an earlier incarnation of the pro-democracy opposition Candlelight party. Authorities had threatened voters with heavy penalties if they spoiled ballots or boycotted the election or urged others to do so.

Opposition figures and rights groups say Hun Sen has for years suppressed democratic institutions while cracking down on opponents and critics. The government has rejected such accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023