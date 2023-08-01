Left Menu

Bihar BJP leaders meet Amit Shah, urge him to call for report on state's law and order situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:56 IST
Bihar BJP leaders meet Amit Shah, urge him to call for report on state's law and order situation
A delegation of BJP leaders from Bihar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and urged him to call for a report from the Nitish Kumar government on the law and order situation in the state.

The four-member delegation comprised BJP's Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary and MPs Ram Kripal Yadav, Gopal Jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav.

''There is complete law and order failure in Bihar, be it incidents of clashes that took place in various districts of the state during Muharram or incidents of atrocities against Dalits in the state,'' Choudhary told reporters at the Parliament House Complex after meeting Shah.

The Nitish Kumar government is indulging in appeasement politics and giving protection to criminals in the state, he alleged.

''We met Home Minister Amit Shah today in this regard and requested him to call for a report from the state government,'' Choudhary said.

On Saturday, a clash broke out between members of two communities at Bhabhua in Bihar's Kaimur district on Muharram, prompting the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to assume command.

''Situation of clashes (between two communities) emerged in Bhaglapur, Kaimur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Motihari and Katihar and all over as the government was indulging in appeasement and no police force was deployed,'' the Bihar BJP chief alleged.

