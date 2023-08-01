Left Menu

CM visits sea erosion-hit areas in Udupi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited coastal areas affected by sea erosion during the recent rains in Udupi district.He reached Padubidri beach area where widespread damage was caused by the heavy rains accompanied by high-velocity winds. On the washroom video case in Udupi college, he said the police are conducting an investigation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:58 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday visited coastal areas affected by sea erosion during the recent rains in Udupi district.

He reached Padubidri beach area where widespread damage was caused by the heavy rains accompanied by high-velocity winds. Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said he will hold talks with officials to find a permanent solution to the sea-erosion issue and take steps to protect the 98-km coastline in the district.

He further said the district has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 35 crore due to the recent rains and the Finance department will be directed to release the required funds. On the washroom video case in Udupi college, he said the police are conducting an investigation. Neither the college administration nor the affected girl has filed a case. ''Let the investigation be over,'' he said.

Asked about BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement terming the Congress government in the state as a 'jihadi' government, the CM said he does not want to react to his statement. “Nalin cracks jokes. I will not react to his statement,” he said.

Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya, deputy commissioner Vidyakumari and Gurme Suresh Shetty MLA were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

