KCR says he will write to PM Modi to demand Bharat Ratna for Annabhau Sathe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:34 IST
KCR says he will write to PM Modi to demand Bharat Ratna for Annabhau Sathe
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party chief, who visited Sathe's memorial at Wategaon in Sangli district of Maharashtra earlier in the day, said Telangana government will be writing to the Centre on the issue.

He asked Maharashtra government to also write to the Centre to accord the highest honour to Annabhau Sathe, who was born on August 1, 1920 and died on July 18, 1969.

Rao paid respects at the memorial of Annabhau Sathe at Wategaon, the birthplace of the legendary poet.

Sathe hailed from the backward Matang community and rose to become the voice of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

He wrote poems, and songs attacking societal ills. Sathe is deeply revered among Dalits and other sections.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, is trying to spread his party's base in Maharashtra. He visited Solapur last month.

