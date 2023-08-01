Lula says 'very confident' about Brazil's economy
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he is "very confident" about his country's economy, adding he expects Brazil to grow in a "solid" way as he celebrated some recent positive consumer confidence data.
"People are starting to notice that things are improving," Lula said in a live broadcast on social media. "I'm an optimistic guy."
