PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:20 IST
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers in New Delhi on August 3.

This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after the Congress formed the government in the state under his leadership, following victory in the Assembly polls in May.

Siddaramaiah will meet Modi at 11 am on August 3 and hold talks, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

On the same day, he will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, it said.

Also, the Chief Minister along with state Congress leaders and Ministers will be meeting the party leadership in New Delhi on August 2 to strategise on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala among others are likely to participate in the meeting in the national capital.

