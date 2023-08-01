Left Menu

Rajya Sabha passes Mediation Bill, 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, ''Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties.'' The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

