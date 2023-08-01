US Domestic News Roundup: US colleges refashion student essay prompts after ban on affirmative action; One diner stop at a time: DeSantis tests revamped 2024 strategy to beat Trump and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US colleges refashion student essay prompts after ban on affirmative action

In addition to writing about their favorite songs and why they want to go to college, students applying to Emory University in Atlanta this fall will get new essay prompts aimed at teasing out details about their cultural backgrounds. The revised questions are among the changes at Emory and other highly selective colleges after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that race-conscious admissions policies were unlawful, upending a longstanding practice for increasing minority enrollment in higher education.

One diner stop at a time: DeSantis tests revamped 2024 strategy to beat Trump

Sunday afternoon for Ron DeSantis began at a restaurant. The Florida governor sidled into a booth to chat up a pair of newlyweds. Next he took questions at a barbecue outside a small red barn where onlookers munched on hot dogs. His day of campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination ended at a lobster restaurant overlooking a marsh where onlookers snapped photos of him holding one of the excitable crustaceans in his hand.

Top US utility group opposes emissions plan for existing gas plants-source

The top U.S. utility lobby group intends to push back on the Biden administration's proposals requiring upgrades to existing natural gas-fired power plants to curb climate-warming emissions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Resistance from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), which represents investor-owned utilities that serve 250 million people, to the proposal could pose a problem for U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to decarbonize the country's power sector by 2035 - a critical pillar of his climate change agenda.

Hunter Biden associate described 'illusion of access' to Joe, Democratic lawmaker says

A witness in a Republican-led congressional probe said on Monday that Hunter Biden sought to create an "illusion of access" to his father Joe Biden while doing business in Ukraine but that the then-vice president played no role in any deals, according to a Democratic lawmaker. Former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer appeared for a closed-door interview led by staff from the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, which Republican lawmakers hoped would shed light on unproven allegations that Biden was directly involved in his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump's bid to quash Georgia probe rejected by judge as charges loom

A Georgia judge on Monday rejected former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to quash an investigation into whether he illegally interfered with the state's 2020 election, just days before criminal charges are expected to be filed. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney denied Trump's request to disqualify the lead prosecutor, block any potential indictments and throw out a special grand jury report that included recommendations on whom to charge.

Judge blocks Idaho prosecution of out-of-state abortion referrals

A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the state of Idaho at least temporarily from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion, finding that would violate a medical provider's right to free speech. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill of the District of Idaho agreed with a challenge led by Planned Parenthood that Republican Attorney General Raul Labrador's interpretation of the state's criminal abortion law was "chilling" to providers' First Amendment rights.

Some Black men lose faith in Biden, Democrats in 2024

Bahta Mekonnen, a 28-year-old U.S. Army captain from the key voting state of Georgia, is among the millions of Black voters who helped deliver President Joe Biden the White House in 2020. Three years later, he is one of the voters who Democrats fear could cost Biden a second term in 2024.

Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bowtie while delighting children and adults alike with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday. Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

Abortion providers sue Alabama to block prosecution over out-of-state travel

Healthcare providers and an abortion rights group on Monday sued Alabama in an effort to block the state from criminally prosecuting people who help others travel out of state to get abortions. In a lawsuit filed in Montgomery, Alabama federal court, the West Alabama Women's Center, the Alabama Women's Center and its medical director Yashica Robinson said any such prosecutions would violate a basic right to travel between states under the U.S. Constitution. The Yellowhammer Fund filed a separate, similar lawsuit.

Explainer-Can Trump use political donations to pay for legal defense?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's main fundraising group, known as a leadership PAC, on Monday reported spending more than $21 million on legal fees in the first half of 2023 amid investigations and lawsuits against Trump, his advisers and his associates. WHAT IS A LEADERSHIP PAC?

