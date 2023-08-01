Left Menu

Parliament passes Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha had cleared the proposed legislation on July 25.Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the amendments give more power to the tribals and local people while promoting collaboration.The bill would also help in simplifying the patent application process, he added.The bill was introduced in Parliament on December 16, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:08 IST
Parliament passes Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill-2023, which has provisions for sharing benefits of biodiversity commerce with locals and decriminalises biodiversity-related offences.

Rajya Sabha passed the bill, which amends the Biological Diversity Act of 2002, by a voice vote on Tuesday. Lok Sabha had cleared the proposed legislation on July 25.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the amendments give more power to the tribals and local people while promoting collaboration.

The bill would also help in simplifying the patent application process, he added.

The bill was introduced in Parliament on December 16, 2021. It was later moved to a joint committee on December 20, 2021 due to concerns that the amendments favoured the industry and contradicted the spirit of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The joint committee submitted its report in Parliament on August 2, 2022 with the suggestion that the bill may be passed after the inclusion of its recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023