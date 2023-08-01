Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu and said it was a courtesy meeting.
''Made a courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji today.
@rashtrapatibhvn,'' Shah tweeted.
