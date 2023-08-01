Parliament passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making their functioning more transparent, introducing a system of regular elections and prohibiting the appointment of related persons.

The bill, approved by the Lok Sabha on July 25, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote as the opposition staged a walkout earlier.

Minister of State Cooperation BL Verma had moved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha.

While replying to queries on the bill, Verma said the bill provides for norms for the appointment of employees, which ensures that there are no nepotism practices.

He said India's target of becoming a 5-trillion-dollar economy cannot be achieved without the progressive role of the cooperative sector.

Noting that there is a limit for the private sector when it comes to employment generation, he said the cooperative sector can spur jobs as the government is strengthening the cooperatives by expanding their sphere of work into other areas like LPG and petrol pump dealerships. The minister said 10 crore investors have lost money in four cooperatives of Sahara Group and added that the government initiated steps to ensure that Rs 5,000 crore is released as per the Supreme Court order.

A portal has been launched through which the funds belonging to investors will be returned after due verification of their claims.

He also recalled the success stories of cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO, NAFED, KRIBHCO and Lijjat Papad, as well as those driving the cooperative movement in India.

The bill seeks to establish a 'Cooperative Election Authority' with a view to introduce electoral reforms in the cooperative sector.

It will consist of a chairperson, vice-chairperson and members not exceeding three to be appointed by the central government.

As per the data published by the NCUI, there are about 8.6 lakh cooperatives in the country, out of which active Primary Agricultural Cooperatives (PACs) are around 63,000.

In January, the government decided to establish three new multi-state cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, a new clause has been inserted to set up Cooperative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for the revival of sick multi-state cooperative societies.

The bill also provides for concurrent audits for multi-state cooperative societies, a mechanism for redressal of complaints, and the appointment of one or more cooperative ombudsmen and cooperative information officers.

Further, it provides for an increase in monetary penalties that will be imposed on these societies in case of contravention of the provisions.

Another provision is for the filing of applications, documents, returns, statements, and statements of accounts in electronic form.

Earlier, participating in the debate on the bill, TMC (M) member G K Vasan rose to support the Bill saying the legislation is important, well drafted and will fulfil the needs of crores of people in the country.

Agriculture is the need of the hour, and the Bill allows collective bargaining of agricultural farmers, he pointed out.

He said that the Bill entails strict provision for transparency, and exuded confidence that financial irregularities in co-operative societies will be corrected.

BJP member Kailash Soni said cooperatives form the backbone of the Indian rural economy with the motto ''one for all, all for one''. The Bill, he said, will strengthen cooperatives, and make them more transparent and accountable.

Soni said it is ''unfortunate'' that the opposition chose not to participate in the discussion of the Bill, which was important in the public interest.

BJP member Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik said while the Bill requires the presence of one-third of members for approving any big decision, the provision should be tweaked to peg that requirement to at least 50 per cent of the Board.

The presence of at least 50 per cent of the Board for taking major decisions will ensure that Chairman MD and two directors cant come together to take decisions against the interest of farmers.

BJP member Narhari Amin asserted that the Bill will make the cooperative movement more strong and more transparent.

BJP member Mithlesh Kumar said the provisions of the Bill will drive a cooperative revolution, facilitate ease of business, and bring transparency and electoral reforms. Members across party lines, including Niranjan Bishi (BJD), S Niranjan Reddy (YSRCP) and M Thambidurai (AIADMK), supported the Bill.

BJP members Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar also rose to support the bill.

