UK names Sarah Breeden as next Bank of England deputy governor

Britain's finance ministry named Sarah Breeden as the Bank of England's new deputy governor responsible for financial stability on Tuesday, succeeding Jon Cunliffe whose term is due to end on Oct. 31.

Breeden will be one of four deputy governors at the BoE, and will serve on the BoE's interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Committee as well as its Financial Policy Committee and Prudential Regulation Committee, which regulate much of Britain's financial sector.

