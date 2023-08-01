Left Menu

UK names Sarah Breeden as next Bank of England deputy governor

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:25 IST
UK names Sarah Breeden as next Bank of England deputy governor
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance ministry named Sarah Breeden as the Bank of England's new deputy governor responsible for financial stability on Tuesday, succeeding Jon Cunliffe whose term is due to end on Oct. 31.

Breeden will be one of four deputy governors at the BoE, and will serve on the BoE's interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Committee as well as its Financial Policy Committee and Prudential Regulation Committee, which regulate much of Britain's financial sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023