Left Menu

Congress picks ex-minister Vijay Wadettiwar as leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:38 IST
Congress picks ex-minister Vijay Wadettiwar as leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has named senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar as the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and submitted a letter to the Speaker.

The letter was given to speaker Rahul Narwekar by a delegation of Congress leaders comprising former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and Wadettiwar on Tuesday, Chavan tweeted.

A party functionary said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was in Delhi on Monday to meet senior leaders.

An OBC leader, Wadettiwar hails from Vidarbha, once a stronghold of the Congress. He had served as Relief and Rehabilitation Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena.

The development assumes significance as Congress' ally Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) had named Jitendra Awhad as the new LoP in the assembly following a split in the party due to Ajit Pawar's rebellion last month.

The post of the leader of the opposition has been lying vacant after Ajit Pawar resigned from the position last month to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

The NCP had also informed Narwekar about the changes, including the selection of Awhad for the LoP's post.

The Congress staked a claim to the LoP's post after the split in NCP apparently reduced its strength in the 288-member House.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the maximum 105 seats, Shiv Sena (undivided) 56, NCP (undivided) 54, and Congress 44.

Though the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP had claimed to have the support of more than 40 MLAs, the Sharad Pawar-led group doubted this claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023