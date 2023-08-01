Left Menu

BJP welcomes Patna High Court's decision on caste survey in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:15 IST
BJP welcomes Patna High Court's decision on caste survey in Bihar
BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday welcomed the Patna High Court judgement on the Bihar government's decision to conduct a survey of castes in the state, saying nobody had any objection to it.

Senior BJP leader and then finance minister Tarkishore Prasad had even allocated Rs 500 crore for the survey when the party was at helm as coalition partner of Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, Jaiswal, a former Bihar BJP president, told PTI when asked for his comment on the court's decision.

In what was seen as a shot in the arm for the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the Patna High Court on Tuesday upheld the caste survey ordered by it as ''perfectly valid'' and ''initiated with due competence''.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathy passed the order rejecting a bunch of petitions challenging the survey, which was ordered last year and began earlier this year.

''We welcome the court's decision. We have been saying since the beginning that nobody has any objection to the decision taken by all the parties for the caste survey," Jaiswal told PTI in Parliament House Complex.

''Finance minister Tarkishore Prasad had even earmarked a fund of Rs 500 crore for this,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

