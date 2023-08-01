New team of Delhi BJP functionaries announced; Sushma Swaraj's daughter appointed secretary

The new team of office bearers of Delhi BJP with many young faces, including party stalwart Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj, was announced on Tuesday.

The newly appointed general secretaries were Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The team announced by the BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva also has many women functionaries.

Among the eight secretaries are Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana's son Harish Khurana and Imprit Singh Bakshi. Swaraj made her political debut recently with her appointment as co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell. Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away in August 2019 at the age of 67.

The newly appointed eight vice presidents included Vishnu Mittal, Dinesh Pratap Singh, former mayor Lata Gupta and former Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh.

Satish Garg has been made the new treasurer of the party.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma retained the post of chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP. Praveen Shankar Kapoor was given the charge of the key post of media department head.

Vikram Mittal will handle media relations.

The 11 newly appointed spokespersons of Delhi BJP include Shikha Rai, Virendra Babbar, Vikram Bidhuri, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, Ajay Sehrawat and Preeti Agarwal.

Richa Pandey Mishra will head the Mahila Morcha of Delhi BJP.

Young party leader Nikhat Abbas was appointed Yuva Morcha general secretary.

Former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari dubbed the new team as a mix of ''young and energetic' leaders.

The important post of Purvanchal Morcha president was given to Neeraj Tiwari who was serving as secretary in the previous team of Delhi BJP.

Shashi Yadav was appointed as president of Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha.

Former Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav will be the new president of the OBC Morcha and Mohan Lal Gihara will head the SC Morcha, according to the list of office bearers released by the Delhi BJP.

The Delhi BJP president also declared the names of new presidents of 14 district units including Vijender Dhama (Mayur Vihar), Manoj Tyagi (Naveen Shahdara), Poonam Chauhan (Northeast Delhi), Raj Kumar Grover (West Delhi) and Raj Kumar Chautala (South Delhi).

