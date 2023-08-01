Biden briefed on US nurse's kidnapping in Haiti, working for her release -White House
The White House said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has been briefed on a U.S. nurse and her child who were kidnapped in Haiti last week and that Washington was working for their release.
"We want to see her back home with her family where she belongs," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
