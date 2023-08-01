TMC tables motion in assembly against Centre ‘withholding’ dues; BJP stages walkout

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged in the assembly that the people of West Bengal are suffering from “political revenge” as the central government has stopped releasing funds due to the state.

BJP members staged a walkout after senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya commented that the 'PM Cares Fund' should come under scrutiny.

As the TMC members made the accusation during a motion to discuss the issue of financial dues that the Union government owes to the state, the opposition BJP asserted the Centre has not stopped money under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana but only wants the ''large-scale theft'' committed to utilising the funds be stopped.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the people of the state are suffering from political revenge as the Centre had stopped the release of funds under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana from October 2021.

To the insinuations about the misappropriation of central funds by the BJP, Bhattacharya asked if the 'PM Cares Fund' should also come under scrutiny triggering a ruckus, as BJP MLAs, led by Adhikari, staged a walkout from the House. TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Roy said the leader of the opposition acted in an undignified manner, making some gesture, while BJP MLA Asok Dinda clapped which is shameful. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said such behaviours ''lowers the dignity and esteem of the House and such acts pain me. I will call upon every member to maintain House decorum and not behave in an undignified manner.'' The Speaker also expunged a phrase used by BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee during the debate. In the absence of the opposition, the motion was passed by voice vote. Earlier during the debate, Adhikari claimed that most of the 1.75 crore beneficiaries under MGNREGA were not deserving ones. Adhikari said, ''There had been instances of members of the same family getting different job cards'' while the deserving ones were left out.

''We don't want the funds to be stalled but the theft has to be stopped... You (state) have chosen beneficiaries by political considerations,'' he said. Adhikari also accused the TMC government of renaming several central schemes.

Observing that both the Centre and the state should work ''in cohesion'' in a federal set-up, Bhattacharya said, ''As per the principles of the Constitution, our country should be run by people, not by any political party, not by any individual. One should not act as a political activist but as a citizen of the country.''

