All MCD employees got salaries on first day of month: Kejriwal's dig at BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all MCD employees received their salaries on the first day of the month as there was ''an honest government in the municipal corporation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP chief said, ''What the BJP could not do in 13 years, we did it in just five months.'' The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after its victory in the civic polls held on December 4.

''After 2010, today for the first time in the municipal corporation, from the commissioner to a peon, from a sweeper to a teacher, from a gardener to a DBC (domestic breeding checkers) worker, everyone is getting salary on the first day of the month,'' the Delhi chief minister said in his tweet.

''And all this happened because now there is an honest AAP government in the corporation as well. Today, I have an appeal to all the employees of the corporation -- on my behalf, do take home sweets for children and parents,'' he added.

On July 4, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said salaries of MCD's sanitation workers for June were credited on July 1 and claimed that this had never happened during the BJP's 15-year tenure. The BJP ran the MCD between 2007 and 2022. In 2012, the MCD was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations that were reunified into a single entity in May 2022. Later at a press conference, Oberoi said MCD employees of all groups received salaries on the first day of the month.

''Now, there is a local government in MCD which does politics of development, talks of 'vikas' and interests of people of Delhi,'' she said. ''This is not a government (in MCD) which for the last 15 years did nothing but corruption in the municipal corporation. It is not one which indulges in religion-based politics, caste politics or communal politics,'' Oberoi alleged, without naming anyone.

