Left Menu

CM visits erosion-hit coastal areas in Ullal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:39 IST
CM visits erosion-hit coastal areas in Ullal
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the areas affected by sea erosion at Battappadi in Ullal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister, who is here to attend a progress review meeting, met the local people and enquired about the damage caused by rains.

Later talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the government will formulate schemes for a permanent solution to sea erosion in the coastal districts of DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker U T Khader who represents Mangaluru constituency, DK district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023