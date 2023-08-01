CM visits erosion-hit coastal areas in Ullal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the areas affected by sea erosion at Battappadi in Ullal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister, who is here to attend a progress review meeting, met the local people and enquired about the damage caused by rains.

Later talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the government will formulate schemes for a permanent solution to sea erosion in the coastal districts of DK, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker U T Khader who represents Mangaluru constituency, DK district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan.

