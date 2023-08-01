Left Menu

NESO delegation on three-day visit to Manipur, will meet community leaders

In our visit, we want to appeal to all people to bring peace to Manipur and restore normalcy, said Utpal Sarma, the president of All Assam Students Union AASU, one of the member unions of NESO.NESOs constituents All Manipur Students Union AMSU and Naga Students Federation NSF have already been in touch with Meitei and Kuki communities, respectively, he added.After arriving in Imphal from Guwahati, the delegation visited three relief camps at Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, and met the Meitei people taking shelter there.We will go to Churachandpur and visit the relief camps there to meet the Kuki sufferers.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:51 IST
NESO delegation on three-day visit to Manipur, will meet community leaders
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday reached Manipur for a three-day tour, during which it will visit relief camps to meet the victims of the ethnic clashes.

The 19-member delegation to Manipur is led by NESO President Samuel B Jyrwa, Secretary General Mutsikhyo Yhobo and Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya.

The group is likely to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh during its stay in the state.

''We are here with a message of peace and goodwill. In our visit, we want to appeal to all people to bring peace to Manipur and restore normalcy,'' said Utpal Sarma, the president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), one of the member unions of NESO.

NESO's constituents All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) and Naga Students' Federation (NSF) have already been in touch with Meitei and Kuki communities, respectively, he added.

After arriving in Imphal from Guwahati, the delegation visited three relief camps at Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, and met the Meitei people taking shelter there.

''We will go to Churachandpur and visit the relief camps there to meet the Kuki sufferers. We will also have discussions with various civil society groups from both the warring communities and discuss the way forward for a peaceful solution to the ethnic clashes,'' Sarma said.

He further said that the delegation has sought appointments to meet the governor and chief minister on Wednesday evening.

Bhattacharjya said, ''In these ethnic clashes, the wounds are very deep for both sides. It will require special healing touch and confidence-building measures to remove the mistrust between the two communities.'' More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023