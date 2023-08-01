External forces trying to destabilise country: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday alleged that some external forces were conspiring to destabilise the country as they were not happy with the all-round success India has achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to reporters here, he also lashed out at opposition parties, alleging that in ''their desperate pursuit of power, they were playing second fiddle to such forces''.

To a question on incidents of violence in Haryana and other states, the BJP leader said foreign forces are ''irked'' by the progress and development that India has achieved during the last nine years.

''There is a conspiracy by some external forces which were trying to destabilise the country as they were not happy with the all-round success India has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

The BJP leader asserted that these forces will be firmly dealt with and defeated.

Referring to the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), he said it had no positive agenda but only wanted to defeat the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. He said they can never succeed in that as people of the country are wise and mature enough to understand their designs. On the BJP's strategy in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party general secretary said the BJP will fight from all 13 seats and win.

He said the party had learnt some lessons and was making necessary amends after the Sangrur and Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls.

